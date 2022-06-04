IIFA Rocks 2022: From Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, celebs dazzle on the green carpet

June 4, 2022 8:00:33 pm
The two-day International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards kicked off June 3 as a bunch of stars came together for IIFA Rocks, an evening of fashion and music, ahead of the main event. As expected, the glamour quotient of the star-studded gala remained high with B-town celebs adorning some glamorous, eye-catching ensembles.
🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨
Ananya Panday was one of the best-dressed stars of the evening as she donned an ice-blue strappy gown from Marchesa, featuring 3D floral appliques and a short train. With her hair tied in a bun, the actor completed the look with drop earrings and dewy makeup.
Sara Ali Khan was a sight to behold in a strapless black tulle gown with an uneven hemline. She styled this look with a pair of black heels and minimal accessories.
Best of Express Premium
Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled on the green carpet as she turned up in a one-shoulder silver and golden metallic gown. The glittery ensemble featured sequin tassels and a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with a pair of earrings and nude makeup.
Divya Khosla Kumar painted Abu Dhabi red in this strapless red gown with a thigh-high slit and beaded embroidery. She accessorised this look with emerald earrings, a bracelet and red stilettos.
Lara Dutta’s look was all about glitter and glamour as she slipped into a strapless silver gown with a knee-high slit and a train.
Stepping away from sequins, Sharvari Wagh opted for a pristine white for the event. The sleeveless dress featured a thigh-high slit and train. She elevated this look with diamond accessories and bright red lip colour.
Tiger Shroff kept it bright and suave as she wore a soft pink tuxedo paired with a white shirt and a pair of white sneakers.
In keeping with his impressive style streak, Shahid Kapoor made a dapper appearance on the red carpet. He wore a pair of khaki trousers and teamed them with a printed blazer and a white shirt.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-