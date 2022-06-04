IIFA Rocks 2022: From Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, celebs dazzle on the green carpet

The two-day International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards kicked off June 3 as a bunch of stars came together for IIFA Rocks, an evening of fashion and music, ahead of the main event. As expected, the glamour quotient of the star-studded gala remained high with B-town celebs adorning some glamorous, eye-catching ensembles.

Ananya Panday was one of the best-dressed stars of the evening as she donned an ice-blue strappy gown from Marchesa, featuring 3D floral appliques and a short train. With her hair tied in a bun, the actor completed the look with drop earrings and dewy makeup.

Ananya Panday at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan was a sight to behold in a strapless black tulle gown with an uneven hemline. She styled this look with a pair of black heels and minimal accessories.

Sara Ali Khan at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled on the green carpet as she turned up in a one-shoulder silver and golden metallic gown. The glittery ensemble featured sequin tassels and a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with a pair of earrings and nude makeup.

Jacqueline Fernandez at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Divya Khosla Kumar painted Abu Dhabi red in this strapless red gown with a thigh-high slit and beaded embroidery. She accessorised this look with emerald earrings, a bracelet and red stilettos.

Divya Khosla Kumar at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla) Divya Khosla Kumar at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lara Dutta’s look was all about glitter and glamour as she slipped into a strapless silver gown with a knee-high slit and a train.

Lara Dutta at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla) Lara Dutta at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Stepping away from sequins, Sharvari Wagh opted for a pristine white for the event. The sleeveless dress featured a thigh-high slit and train. She elevated this look with diamond accessories and bright red lip colour.

Sharvari Wagh at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sharvari Wagh at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tiger Shroff kept it bright and suave as she wore a soft pink tuxedo paired with a white shirt and a pair of white sneakers.

Tiger Shroff at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tiger Shroff at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In keeping with his impressive style streak, Shahid Kapoor made a dapper appearance on the red carpet. He wore a pair of khaki trousers and teamed them with a printed blazer and a white shirt.

Shahid Kapoor at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor at IIFA Rocks 2022 (Source: Varinder Chawla)

