IIFA Rocks 2019: Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan attend the event

The awards season is about to begin, and what better way to kick-start the same than IIFA Rocks which was held last evening in Mumbai. A platform that presents everything Bollywood has to offer — ranging from music, fashion and of course, lots of entertainment — the event was a start-studded affair. While some impressed with their sartorial choices, many others left us feeling disappointed. Here are some of the celebrities who attended the show, let’s take a look at who wore what.

ALSO READ | IIFA Rocks 2019: Highlights

Advertising

Katrina Kaif stepped out in a deep red Julien Macdonald sequinned dress which stood out for its thigh-high front slit and the plunging neckline. Letting the outfit do all the talking, the Bharat actor did not accessorise it much and rounded it out with hair neatly parted at the side and black heels. Although the actor looked pretty, she could have perhaps experimented a bit.

The man of the moment, Vicky Kaushal, was spotted looking dapper in a tuxedo. He definitely took formal wear to the next level with his style.

The hosts, Radhika Apte and Ali Faizal posed together for the shutterbugs. While Faizal was seen in a black tuxedo with self design, Apte was seen in a grey ensemble from designer Nikhil Thampi. The jumptsuit, which featured a plunging neckline and an interesting cutout detail at the waist, bore the designer’s signature sharp cuts and semicolon motif. The look was rounded out with a messy bun and winged eyeliner.

Advertising

However, Richa Chadda, in a golden dress from designer Rudraksh Dwivedi, was a major disappointment. The outfit was high on bling and did not much to elevate her look. The multiple rings and the golden tinge on her eyes did not help, of course.

Mard Ko Nahi Hota actor, Radhika Madan too was spotted donning a golden dress from the label Mint Blush. The look was simple, though we feel that the fitting could have been better, and was rounded out with matching footwear, nude shade of lipstick and messy hairdo.

Who do you think looked the best?