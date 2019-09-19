IIFA 2019: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh disappoint in their effort to make a statement

The highly-anticipated IIFA awards just concluded last night in Mumbai and the event witnessed an array of stars putting their best fashion foot forward. As always, some impressed with their fashion choices, while others disappointed. But there are some who failed only because they were trying too hard to make a statement. And Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surely make it to that list.

Of late, Padukone has made it quite an unsaid tradition of opting for flamboyant outfits at the red carpet. More often than not, she manages to impress. But last night was not that day. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor was seen in a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble. The violet outfit with dramatic sleeves, a gossamer tulle hood, and a soft feather trail made it seem like far too many things were going on, and did absolutely nothing for the actor.

Similarly, Ranveer Singh and red carpets go back a long way. The actor is known for stepping out in the most outlandish of clothes, and while some impress just because of how bizarre they are, not all bizarre is nice. And in his latest outing, the actor missed the mark by a mile as he donned this ensemble from the label Moschino. The blazer, the red scarf and hair tied into a ponytail seemed like perfect ingredients for a red carpet disaster. And then there was that stick. There is also much the actor can salvage. Sadly, not this.

What do you think of their look?