IIFA 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif play it safe

The 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was held in Mumbai last night, and as expected it was a star-studded event. From Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone, many actors graced the red carpet and each brought forth their unique sartorial choices. As always, some nailed it while others disappointed.

Here are all those attended the award night.

Sara Ali Khan

The Simmba actor dazzled in a white Gaurav Gupta gown. The off-shoulder outfit with feather details was both opulent and understated. The look was rounded out with a neat bun, pink lip shade and dewy make-up.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked pretty as a picture in this Georges Chakra outfit. Styled by Ami Patel, the flowy gown stood out for the cape and the corset-like cut. The look was rounded out with a messy braided fishtail hairdo and dewy makeup.

Katrina Kaif

Much like always, Katrina Kaif played it safe at the event and was spotted in a heavilly embellished white ensemble. We quite liked how the sleeves gave way to cape-like feel. The look was rounded out with a nude make-up palette and hair parted at the side.

Madhuri Dixit

If red is the colour of the season then Madhuri Dixit sure went all out to prove that. The Dil To Pagal Hai actor was seen in an all-red ensemble from Tanieya Khanuja. The ruffle off-shoulder top was paired with a long skirt and accessorised with red belt. The actor looked pretty but we feel she went overboard with the colour.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, who is generally impressive, was a sore disappointment. The ruffle Gucci dress did nothing for her, but it was the make-up that made matters infinitely worse. The eye makeup should have just been avoided.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta was spotted in an elaborate gown with golden tinge. The outfit looked odd and appeared unflattering. The look was rounded out with a bright red lip shade, which did not help elevate the actor’s overall look in any way.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari clearly impressed us with her choice as she wore a heavilly embellished dress from designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock. What we really liked is the matching choker and the smokey eyes; they went exceedingly well with the look.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in this black suit, and we quite liked how it was in no way boring.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal too attended the event and was seen in an odd-mix of a black and blue blazer.

Who do you think looked best?