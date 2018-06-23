IIFA 2018: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and more celebs take their style quotient up a notch

From Kriti Sanon(L) to Shraddha Kapoor, here’s a roundup of the style file of B-town celebs at IIFA 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) From Kriti Sanon(L) to Shraddha Kapoor, here’s a roundup of the style file of B-town celebs at IIFA 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) that took place on June 22, saw a bevy of Bollywood actors attending the event in Bangkok. Needless to say, like every year, the actors left fashion aficionados impressed with their sartorial choices. From Kriti Sanon’s structured gown to Dia Mirza’s glittery ensemble, let’s take a look at who wore what for the big night.

Shraddha Kapoor

Kapoor opted for a Reem Acra black gown from the designer’s Fall’18 collection. Featuring a sheer neckline with embellishments all over it, the Haseena Parkar actor looked lovely as ever. Smokey eyes with neutral make-up and side-parted wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Kriti Sanon

The Bareilly ki Barfi actor made an interesting choice in a cream coloured, structured gown from designer Gaurav Gupta. Featuring an array of ruffles at the hem, the gown accentuated the actor’s svelte figure perfectly well. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover accessorised the one-sleeved outfit with statement earrings. Dewy make-up with dark red lips completed her look.

Urvashi Rautela

Clad in a custom-made golden Belluccio gown, Rautela made for a pretty picture. She teamed the off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline gown with a pair of matching heels and statement earrings. Nude make-up and sleek straight hair rounded off her look.

Dia Mirza

Mirza opted for a shimmery, dark green dress featuring a plunging neckline from Monisha Jaisingh. Although we did like the attire as a separate piece, her overall look seemed way too boring for us. Stylist Theia Tekchandaney accessorised her outfit with a pair of matching strappy heels and a dewy make-up shade completed her look.

Diana Penty

Dressed in a semi-sheer Aiisha Ramadan ensemble, Penty looked elegant and classy. We like how stylist Maneka Harisinghani kept her accessories minimal and teamed her outfit with a pair of Louboutin heels. Well-defined eyes with a nude palette and sleek hairdo rounded out her look.

