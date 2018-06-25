Follow Us:
Monday, June 25, 2018
  • IIFA 2018 Day 3: Kriti Sanon channels her inner Disney princess, Shraddha Kapoor disappoints in boring pink gown

IIFA 2018 Day 3: Kriti Sanon channels her inner Disney princess, Shraddha Kapoor disappoints in boring pink gown

IIFA 2018, Day 3 highlights: Kriti Sanon looked set to attend a ball in her princess-y gown from Mark Bumgarner, while Shraddha Kapoor made a bland statement in her baby pink Reem Acra number. Find out more here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2018 12:34:26 pm
IIFA 2018 Day 3, IIFA fashion, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Sanon latest photos, Kriti Sanon fashion, Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor fashion, Zaira Wasim fashion, indian express, indian express news Shraddha Kapoor (R), Kriti Sanon, Zaira Wasim (L) on Day 3 of IIFA 2018. (Source: APH Images)
Day 3 of the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) that is in full swing in Bangkok currently, saw prestigious honours bestowed upon various cinema legends last night, from Sridevi to Irrfan Khan. This was complemented by the glamorous fashion statements Bollywood celebrities made on the IIFA green carpet, which, needless to say, made things more interesting. Here are some of the looks from the event that caught our eye.

Kriti Sanon

Keeping up with her strong style streak, Kriti Sanon left onlookers gaping on Day 3 as well, in her beautiful Mark Bumgarner gown. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the glittery blue-grey voluminous gown with a pair of silver hoops and we like how Sanon complemented the look with a dewy sheen and soft pink lips.

IIFA 2018 Day 3, IIFA fashion, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Sanon latest photos, Kriti Sanon fashion, Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor fashion, Zaira Wasim fashion, indian express, indian express news Kriti Sanon looked ready to attend a ball in her Mark Bumgarner gown at IIFA. (Source: APH)

Shraddha Kapoor

While Shraddha Kapoor impressed us on Day 1 of IIFA in her Reem Acra sheer midnight blue number, the actor’s satin gown from the same designer was a bit of a letdown. While the plunging neckline did add oomph to the baby pink piece, we think the vast swathes of the voluminous creation looked bland.

Arjun Kapoor

The Ishaqzaade actor set the shutterbugs clicking with his black suit-white shirt curation that was accentuated by a colourful blue scarf and ultra cool glasses. We wonder if the usually conventionally dressed actor is taking style inspirations from bestie Ranveer Singh.

IIFA 2018 Day 3, IIFA fashion, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Sanon latest photos, Kriti Sanon fashion, Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor fashion, Zaira Wasim fashion, indian express, indian express news Arjun Kapoor added oomph to his attire with a colourful scarf at IIFA. (Source: APH)

Zaira Wasim

There was a lot going on in Zaira Wasim’s black midi. From a corset-inspired bodice to odd statement sleeves to an embellished floral belt, the Alpana Neeraj number was confusing and we wish the actor had chosen to make her seemingly dramatic statement in a more subtle way.

IIFA 2018 Day 3, IIFA fashion, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Sanon latest photos, Kriti Sanon fashion, Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor fashion, Zaira Wasim fashion, indian express, indian express news Zaira Wasim picked an Alpana Neeraj outfit at IIFA. (Source: APH)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think looked best? Let us know in the comments below.

