IIFA 2018 Day 3: Kriti Sanon channels her inner Disney princess, Shraddha Kapoor disappoints in boring pink gown

Shraddha Kapoor (R), Kriti Sanon, Zaira Wasim (L) on Day 3 of IIFA 2018. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor (R), Kriti Sanon, Zaira Wasim (L) on Day 3 of IIFA 2018. (Source: APH Images)

Day 3 of the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) that is in full swing in Bangkok currently, saw prestigious honours bestowed upon various cinema legends last night, from Sridevi to Irrfan Khan. This was complemented by the glamorous fashion statements Bollywood celebrities made on the IIFA green carpet, which, needless to say, made things more interesting. Here are some of the looks from the event that caught our eye.

Kriti Sanon

Keeping up with her strong style streak, Kriti Sanon left onlookers gaping on Day 3 as well, in her beautiful Mark Bumgarner gown. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the glittery blue-grey voluminous gown with a pair of silver hoops and we like how Sanon complemented the look with a dewy sheen and soft pink lips.

Kriti Sanon looked ready to attend a ball in her Mark Bumgarner gown at IIFA. (Source: APH) Kriti Sanon looked ready to attend a ball in her Mark Bumgarner gown at IIFA. (Source: APH)

Shraddha Kapoor

While Shraddha Kapoor impressed us on Day 1 of IIFA in her Reem Acra sheer midnight blue number, the actor’s satin gown from the same designer was a bit of a letdown. While the plunging neckline did add oomph to the baby pink piece, we think the vast swathes of the voluminous creation looked bland.

Arjun Kapoor

The Ishaqzaade actor set the shutterbugs clicking with his black suit-white shirt curation that was accentuated by a colourful blue scarf and ultra cool glasses. We wonder if the usually conventionally dressed actor is taking style inspirations from bestie Ranveer Singh.

Arjun Kapoor added oomph to his attire with a colourful scarf at IIFA. (Source: APH) Arjun Kapoor added oomph to his attire with a colourful scarf at IIFA. (Source: APH)

Zaira Wasim

There was a lot going on in Zaira Wasim’s black midi. From a corset-inspired bodice to odd statement sleeves to an embellished floral belt, the Alpana Neeraj number was confusing and we wish the actor had chosen to make her seemingly dramatic statement in a more subtle way.

Zaira Wasim picked an Alpana Neeraj outfit at IIFA. (Source: APH) Zaira Wasim picked an Alpana Neeraj outfit at IIFA. (Source: APH)

