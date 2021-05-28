scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 28, 2021
Most read

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Demi Lovato wows in first appearance after coming out as non-binary

High on glamour, the look was completed with glossy lips, smokey eyes and a lot of contouring. Needless to say, the cropped hair really worked

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2021 8:15:45 pm
What do you think of their look? (File)

Singer Demi Lovato, who recently came out as non-binary, turned heads at their latest red carpet appearance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Demi was seen in an open blazer that was teamed with matching wide-bottom pants. The velvet ensemble was styled with matching nail paint and accessorised with a sleek diamond neckpiece.

ALSO READ |‘I identify as non-binary; will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them’: Demi Lovato

High on glamour, the look was sompleted with glossy lips, smokey eyes and a lot of contouring. Needless to say, the cropped hair really worked.

People on social media praised the look.

Earlier this month, they shared a series of tweets and a video. “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way,” they added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mahummara recipe: Would you like to try this creamy, delicious dip?

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x