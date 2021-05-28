iHeartRadio Music Awards: Demi Lovato wows in first appearance after coming out as non-binary

What do you think of their look? (File)

Singer Demi Lovato, who recently came out as non-binary, turned heads at their latest red carpet appearance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Demi was seen in an open blazer that was teamed with matching wide-bottom pants. The velvet ensemble was styled with matching nail paint and accessorised with a sleek diamond neckpiece.

High on glamour, the look was sompleted with glossy lips, smokey eyes and a lot of contouring. Needless to say, the cropped hair really worked.

The perfect outfit doesn’t exi— Well, I spoke too soon because @ddlovato looks absolutely STUNNING. ✨ #iHeartawards2021 pic.twitter.com/4dmDrIt8ay — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021

People on social media praised the look.

Earlier this month, they shared a series of tweets and a video. “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way,” they added.