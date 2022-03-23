iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez, Avril Lavigne, John Legend wow in stylish outfits

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 commenced on Monday, March 22 in Los Angeles, California and the star-studded event was a sight for fashion-weary souls.

Showcasing an eclectic mixture of high-couture meets grunge, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Avril Lavigne, John Legend, Billy Porter, and young talents such as Willow Smith and Olivia Rodrigo were among the many attendees.

As such, take a look at some of the best fashion looks of the night, a collection of inspired outfits that were set apart from the rest of the crowd. Keep reading to know more.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez receives the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Jennifer Lopez receives the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The Marry Me singer accepted her award in a plunging V-neck, olive dress, which reminded us of her famous Versace dress that grabbed headlines at the 2000 Grammy Awards. The 52-year-old looked radiant as she gave her acceptance speech, giving us a glimpse into her glowy make-up. Her tresses were left loose and styled into voluminous waves that framed her face perfectly.

Jennifer Lopez wears a long white coat with the words “Equality” on it. (Source: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Jennifer Lopez wears a long white coat with the words “Equality” on it. (Source: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

She immediately changed into a skin-tight black outfit to perform one of her songs — Equality. Jennifer also adorned a long, white coat with the word equality spelled on it.

Jennifer Lopez poses with her Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake) Jennifer Lopez poses with her Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

The pop icon later changed into stylish green velvet separates, as she posed for shutterbugs along with her award. She paired the trendy co-ord set with a black and white, digitally printed silk kaftan.

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake) Avril Lavigne poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

The singer, known for her grungy outfit choices, opted for a dramatic half leather trench coat gown and paired it with stylish, chunky black boots. Her striking orange tresses accentuated the look even further.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo receives the Female Artist of the Year award. (Source: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Olivia Rodrigo receives the Female Artist of the Year award. (Source: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The Good For You singer was one of the winners as she received the Female Artist of the Year award. She donned a purple, corset-inspired dress and paired it with black, leather tights. Olivia’s make-up featured a striking cat eye eyeliner, nude eyeshadow and lipstick and generous dabs of highlighter on her cheekbones.

John Legend

John Legend poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake) John Legend poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Heralding the spring season in a pair of floral trousers, singer John Legend paired the unique choice with a brown trench coat and a crisp white shirt.

Willow Smith

Willow Smith poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake) Willow Smith poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Chanelling major punk-rock vibes, Willow Smith looked stunning in an all-black outfit featuring a mini-skirt, oversized trench coat and strappy black thigh-length shoes. For make-up, she chose to take things up a notch and wore striking black lipstick, kohl and barely-there eyebrows. For accessories, she opted for leather collar choker.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake) Billy Porter poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Dressed in a stylish, structured pink pant-suit, Billy Porter slayed as he posed for shutterbugs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake) Nicole Scherzinger poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

A floral number yet again, Nicole’s outfit was a gorgeous floral co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. The singer paired it with subtle, dreamy make-up and wore white-heels to complete the look.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake) Megan Thee Stallion poses on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Source: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

The Sweetest Pie singer took home the Trailblazer Award, presented to her by Kelly Rowland, and looked stunning while doing so. Megan opted for a beautiful black velvet and tulle dress that accentuated her curves perfectly, and paired it with a pair of classic, black stilettoes.

