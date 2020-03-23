If you want to accessorise, do it like Sonam Kapoor

The actor knows when to go all out and when to keep it subtle depending on the look and occasion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor knows when to go all out and when to keep it subtle depending on the look and occasion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide trendsetter. There are no two ways about it. From decadent lehengas to silk saris and pantsuits, she carries everything off with utter ease. But, it is not just her fashion sense that often receives an appreciative nod, it is also her choice of accessories that make her ensemble stand out. Ahead, we list our favourite style moments that were relied heavily on accessories.

Pearls always make for a classy statement and from Audrey Hepburn to Gigi Hadid, everyone likes donning them and no doubt Kapoor had to go ahead with a modern rendition of the same. We love how her makeup is simple along with the outfit but, the statement pearl studs steal the show like nobody else’s business!

READ| Sonam Kapoor recreates medieval charm with her latest outfits

Nothing like oxidised silver jewellery. In the mood to look boho? Go for silver jewellery. Aiming for the grunge look? Oxidised silver jewellery comes to your rescue. Here the Neerja actor sports stunning silver jewellery set while donning a gorgeous sari from the House of Masaba.

For Jean-Paul Gautier’s final couture show, the actor sported a statement stone necklace from the house of Amrapali and there’s only one thing to mention, nobody makes a statement with a single piece of an accessory as Kapoor does. For her, clearly less is always more!

We all remember that choker phase lasting for the longest time a few years back but Sonam Kapoor makes it edgy with something as simple as a black velvet choker. It is chic and classy and we love how she coordinates it with her Emilia Wickstead ensemble.

READ| Sonam Kapoor goes extravagant for Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2020

And we just have to mention how cool these glasses are. They are underrated and amp up your look in their own subtle way. Sonam is seen here in classic black frames which are oversized, accentuating her geekiness!

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd