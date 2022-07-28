ICW 2022: Malaika Arora was a sight to behold in sheer gown with thigh-high slit

Updated: July 28, 2022 9:34:49 pm
After head-turning showcases by Varun Bahl, Anju Modi, and Tarun Tahiliani, it was time for designer duo Rohit Gandhi+Rahul Khanna (RGRK) to take over the FDCI India Couture Week stage to present their latest collection. And what a dazzling night it was!
On the fifth day of the fashion extravaganza, the designers showcased their latest collection of evening wear couture — ‘Fibonacci’ which, according to a press note, “is built for the global Indian dancing at a sangeet one evening and waltzing across Vienna’s historic ballrooms one another.”
The event was further elevated as Malaika Arora turned showstopper for RGRK, and walked down the ramp looking ultra glamorous in an embellished sheer gown that featured a deep neckline, thigh-high slit, and a short train.
Needless to say, the fashionista owned the ramp in the dazzling creation that was styled with a statement neckpiece, stilettoes, and the wet hair look.
But, there was more in store for the audience as the designers also championed body positivity through their show and had Sakshi Sindwani walking for them, looking gorgeous in an all-black embellished ensemble.
Taking to Instagram, the body-positive influencer expressed joy over walking the ramp, and wrote, “Last night was the first time an inclusive model walked at India Couture Week. We legitimately made history together and I am so grateful to have lived that moment!”
She also took her fans backstage and shared a video that she captioned: “Everybody has great energy backstage and everyone has the best time. I cannot believe I got to share this space with so many talented people. I’m amazed!”
Earlier, in an interaction with indianexpress.com, the designers had shared the inspiration behind their collection. “It’s an architectural word. Our work is quite similar to architecture in that it needs geometric precision. Inspired by architectural art, all of our embroidery and patterns translate into one as we try to infuse contemporariness into Indian silhouettes,” Rahul Khanna said.
