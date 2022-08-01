With Rajkummar Rao walking the ramp, Anamika Khanna closes the curtains on ICW 2022

August 1, 2022 7:00:36 pm
After celebrating the best of India’s Haute couture for 10 days, the curtains on FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) have finally been drawn — but in the most fashionably extravagant way.
The closing show was by none other than designer Anamika Khanna, who showcased her magnificent collection — ‘An Experiment’ — which was inspired by “the ever exuberant tribal India, approached with an eye of modernism,” as written in her collection note.
But it was not just her eye-catching creations, it was also the showstopper — Rajkummar Rao — who elevated the show many notches higher. Seen in an all-black ensemble that featured an embellished blazer with destroyed flare pants, the actor accessorised with a layered kundan and pearl set and multiple rings.
The designer, too, wooed the audience by making a statement in an ivory ensemble from her collection that featured a one-of-a-kind ripped satin blazer teamed with matching pants that featured patchwork floral design.
This year, ICW celebrated 15 glorious years, and according to Sunil Sethi, head of the Council, it was “a celebration of couture like no other,” calling Haute couture “a way of life.”
