Monday, August 01, 2022

With Rajkummar Rao walking the ramp, Anamika Khanna closes the curtains on ICW 2022

The designer, too, wooed the audience by making a statement in an ivory ensemble from her collection -- 'An Experiment'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 7:00:36 pm
rajkummar rao, anamika khannaRajkummar Rao dazzles in an Anamika Khanna piece at ICW 2022. (FDCI/Instagram)

After celebrating the best of India’s Haute couture for 10 days, the curtains on FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) have finally been drawn — but in the most fashionably extravagant way.

The closing show was by none other than designer Anamika Khanna, who showcased her magnificent collection — ‘An Experiment’ — which was inspired by “the ever exuberant tribal India, approached with an eye of modernism,” as written in her collection note.

But it was not just her eye-catching creations, it was also the showstopper — Rajkummar Rao — who elevated the show many notches higher. Seen in an all-black ensemble that featured an embellished blazer with destroyed flare pants, the actor accessorised with a layered kundan and pearl set and multiple rings.

ALSO READ |ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan looks enchanting as she turns muse for Falguni Shane Peacock

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

The designer, too, wooed the audience by making a statement in an ivory ensemble from her collection that featured a one-of-a-kind ripped satin blazer teamed with matching pants that featured patchwork floral design.

ALSO READ |ICW 2022: Malaika Arora was a sight to behold in sheer gown with thigh-high slit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

This year, ICW celebrated 15 glorious years, and according to Sunil Sethi, head of the Council, it was “a celebration of couture like no other,” calling Haute couture “a way of life.”

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 07:00:36 pm

