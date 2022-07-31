ICW 2022: Arjun Kapoor looks dapper as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal

July 31, 2022 6:20:32 pm
Arjun Kapoor never fails to impress us with his impeccable acting skills and his vibrant personality. Adding another feather to his cap, the actor’s sartorial picks have also garnered our attention.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
With FDCI nearing its closure, the actor yet again made us go head over heels as he walked the ramp for Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week 2022. The collection featured “new, playful silhouettes and many fun and unexpected embroideries”.
Donning a black sherwani with elaborate designs and pairing it with black pants, the actor looked dapper as always. The sherwani was embellished with polki buttons. He teamed the outfit with a pearl neckpiece and perfectly blow-dried hair. The actor looked like the epitome of handsomeness as he strutted the ramp.
View this post on Instagram
Kunal’s couture collection- Dear Men was a blend of traditional and modern designs. The designer played well with patterns and textures that pulls the eye to intricate details, as he celebrated 15 years of his brand journey. Diversity, creativity, and innovation in terms of design made this collection one of a kind.
“The designer has added a lot of functionality and usability to each ensemble as well, taking into account the fact that every man has different needs, depending on who they are, how they live and how they move. This collection is our way of celebrating the evolution of men’s couture in India.” the collection note said.
View this post on Instagram
The actor’s beau Malaika Arora was also in attendance. The main highlight of the event was a flying kiss that Kapoor gave to Arora while he walked on the ramp. Fans were in awe of the couple.
Arora was also spotted in Kunal Rawal’s creation. Wearing a shimmery skirt and crop top with elaborate golden embroidery, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous. She teamed up the outfit with a jacket of the same colour and material. Wearing her hair loose, the actor paired the outfit with beige heels.
The duo has been making fashion statements lately. Recently, the couple shared a picture in matching ensembles. While Arora donned a shimmery blue power suit, Kapoor opted for a pantsuit made of satin blue silk. They looked chic.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Medal standings and where India stand on day 3
Eight new Covid-19 cases in Andamans
Bihar: Union minister’s party sacks leader who moved court against PM
Ellora Caves to become first monument in India to get hydraulic lift: ASI official
Residents feel Dakshina Kannada murders offshoot of religious animosity fuelled by hijab, halal rows
US woman’s bhangra performance wins hearts online. Watch video
‘Never want to give up’: Marathi actor Priya Bapat on her fitness journey
Flower beds to replace vegetables grown on land patches along rail tracks on Mumbai suburban network
Opposition to push for discussion on Agnipath in Parliament next week
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Punjab: AAP Malerkotla councillor shot dead inside gym
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood