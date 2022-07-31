ICW 2022: Arjun Kapoor looks dapper as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal

Arjun Kapoor never fails to impress us with his impeccable acting skills and his vibrant personality. Adding another feather to his cap, the actor’s sartorial picks have also garnered our attention.

With FDCI nearing its closure, the actor yet again made us go head over heels as he walked the ramp for Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week 2022. The collection featured “new, playful silhouettes and many fun and unexpected embroideries”.

Donning a black sherwani with elaborate designs and pairing it with black pants, the actor looked dapper as always. The sherwani was embellished with polki buttons. He teamed the outfit with a pearl neckpiece and perfectly blow-dried hair. The actor looked like the epitome of handsomeness as he strutted the ramp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Kunal’s couture collection- Dear Men was a blend of traditional and modern designs. The designer played well with patterns and textures that pulls the eye to intricate details, as he celebrated 15 years of his brand journey. Diversity, creativity, and innovation in terms of design made this collection one of a kind.

“The designer has added a lot of functionality and usability to each ensemble as well, taking into account the fact that every man has different needs, depending on who they are, how they live and how they move. This collection is our way of celebrating the evolution of men’s couture in India.” the collection note said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

The actor’s beau Malaika Arora was also in attendance. The main highlight of the event was a flying kiss that Kapoor gave to Arora while he walked on the ramp. Fans were in awe of the couple.

Arora was also spotted in Kunal Rawal’s creation. Wearing a shimmery skirt and crop top with elaborate golden embroidery, the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous. She teamed up the outfit with a jacket of the same colour and material. Wearing her hair loose, the actor paired the outfit with beige heels.

The actor looked stunning in the shimmery gold ensemble (Source: Malaika Arora/ Instagram) The actor looked stunning in the shimmery gold ensemble (Source: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

The duo has been making fashion statements lately. Recently, the couple shared a picture in matching ensembles. While Arora donned a shimmery blue power suit, Kapoor opted for a pantsuit made of satin blue silk. They looked chic.

