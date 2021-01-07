scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Must Read

Designer Satya Paul passes away at 79; Kangana Ranaut, Masaba Gupta pay tributes

“Satya Paul, a shining instance of what it means to reside with immeasurable ardour and unrelenting involvement. The distinct imaginative and prescient you delivered to the Indian trend trade is a stupendous tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings," wrote Sadhguru

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2021 4:43:56 pm
satya paul passes away, RIP Satya Paul, satya paul designer, satya paul saree, satya paul designs, tributes, isha yoga center, sadhguru, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,Satya Paul passes away at 79. (Source: Puneet Nanda/Facebook)

Fashion designer Satya Paul, best known for re-inventing the sari for contemporary masses, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. He was 79. His son, Puneet Nanda, shared that the celebrated designer suffered a stroke in December 2019, and was recovering in a hospital before he was moved to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015.

“Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the ’70s, his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J Krishnamurty, Later, he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with. He couldn’t have had a sweeter life or passage… at the feet of the Master. We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing,” said Nanda in a Facebook post.

Sadhguru took to Twitter to pay tribute and wrote, “#SatyaPaul, a shining instance of what it means to reside with immeasurable ardour and unrelenting involvement. The distinct imaginative and prescient you delivered to the Indian #trend trade is a stupendous tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg.”

ALSO READ |Designer Satya Paul passes away: A look at some of his designs donned by B-Town

He was a part of the Isha Yoga Center for long. A volunteer at the center took to Instagram to share a memory of meeting him in person.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In 1980, he launched the first ‘saree boutique’ in India, L’Affaire, and in 1986, his first designer label with son, Puneet. The Satya Paul brand became one of the premier brands of the country. He passed on the mantle to his son in 2000, and they later exited the company in 2010, mentioned the statement from Isha Yoga Center.

Satya Paul’s Instagram page also paid a tribute to the legend in a series of stories.

satya paul passes away, RIP Satya Paul, satya paul designer, satya paul saree, satya paul designs, tributes, isha yoga center, sadhguru, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, Satya Paul was born in 1942. (Source: Satya Paul/Instagram Stories)

Celebrities took to social media to condole his death. Designer Masaba Gupta, who worked with the fashion label as a creative head briefly also expressed her condolences at his passing away. She shared a note on her Instagram Story that read, “A true example of an actual BRAND, homegrown. Put in corporate hands at the right time and one with a signature that will stand the test of time. Fashion schools – Please introduce young Indian design aspirants to this brand in schools and various other homegrown brands. We can be inspired by the story of Chanel etc but we must learn what happened on our soil first.”

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s team also condoled his death on Twitter.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed how his contribution to the fashion industry is irreplicable.

Telegu actor Lakshmi Manchu expressed condolences.

Twitterati also condoled his demise with their messages.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Designer Satya Paul passes away: A look at some of his designs donned by B-Town

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement