Designer Satya Paul passes away at 79; Kangana Ranaut, Masaba Gupta pay tributes

Fashion designer Satya Paul, best known for re-inventing the sari for contemporary masses, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. He was 79. His son, Puneet Nanda, shared that the celebrated designer suffered a stroke in December 2019, and was recovering in a hospital before he was moved to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015.

“Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the ’70s, his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J Krishnamurty, Later, he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with. He couldn’t have had a sweeter life or passage… at the feet of the Master. We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing,” said Nanda in a Facebook post.

Sadhguru took to Twitter to pay tribute and wrote, “#SatyaPaul, a shining instance of what it means to reside with immeasurable ardour and unrelenting involvement. The distinct imaginative and prescient you delivered to the Indian #trend trade is a stupendous tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg.”

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

He was a part of the Isha Yoga Center for long. A volunteer at the center took to Instagram to share a memory of meeting him in person.

In 1980, he launched the first ‘saree boutique’ in India, L’Affaire, and in 1986, his first designer label with son, Puneet. The Satya Paul brand became one of the premier brands of the country. He passed on the mantle to his son in 2000, and they later exited the company in 2010, mentioned the statement from Isha Yoga Center.

Satya Paul’s Instagram page also paid a tribute to the legend in a series of stories.

Celebrities took to social media to condole his death. Designer Masaba Gupta, who worked with the fashion label as a creative head briefly also expressed her condolences at his passing away. She shared a note on her Instagram Story that read, “A true example of an actual BRAND, homegrown. Put in corporate hands at the right time and one with a signature that will stand the test of time. Fashion schools – Please introduce young Indian design aspirants to this brand in schools and various other homegrown brands. We can be inspired by the story of Chanel etc but we must learn what happened on our soil first.”

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s team also condoled his death on Twitter.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed how his contribution to the fashion industry is irreplicable.

Sad to hear demise of most influenced Fashion Designer @satyapaul sir.

His immense contribution in the fashion industry will be always remembered, My

heartfelt condolences to @puneetnanda and the family. #OmShanti 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 7, 2021

Telegu actor Lakshmi Manchu expressed condolences.

Oh nooooo! He was one of my favourite saree designers. So fun and yet effortless. RIP #SatyaPaul Ji. You filled our lives with your fabrics Colors and design. https://t.co/e0MZQ4vCio — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) January 7, 2021

Twitterati also condoled his demise with their messages.

When I wore ties to work, the few #SatyaPaul ties I had were the pick of my collection https://t.co/qnkhs4nfMN — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) January 7, 2021

Om shanti Satya Paul. Coveted his sarees in my teens and bought one as a gift for amma with my internship money! — DL (@DhanyaLak) January 7, 2021

RIP #SatyaPaul. A big loss to the fashion industry. 🙏 — Disha Shah (@disha2791) January 7, 2021

