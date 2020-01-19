Iconic fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier retires, says ‘Gaultier Paris will go on’

Back home, several Indian celebrities have worn his clothes. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Back home, several Indian celebrities have worn his clothes. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Fashion legend Jean-Paul Gaultier has announced his retirement after 50 years. The French designer uploaded a video on Twitter where he can be seen inviting for his upcoming fashion show on 22 January and informing that it will be his last. “I invite you to celebrate my 50 years in fashion at the Théâtre du Châtelet on the 22nd January…It is going to be quite a party with many of my friends and we are going to have fun until very very late. Now I am going to share something with you. This will be my last Haute Couture,” the 67-year-old designer said.

The designer, however, continued. “Gaultier Paris will go on. I have a new concept. I will tell you about it later, all the little secrets,” he signed off.

This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept. pic.twitter.com/PJCC53K4tm — Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) January 17, 2020

Born on April 24, 1952, the designer is known for his gender-bending designs and over the years, several notable designers have been associated with him. Chief among them is the iconic pink satin cone bra corset Madonna had donned for her Blonde Ambition Tour in 1990.

Back home, several Indian celebrities have worn his clothes. For a magazine cover in 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen looking stunning in a gold-fringed dress by the designer. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the outfit stood out for the thigh-high slit.

As they say, the show must go on.

