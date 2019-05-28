Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in this Nikhil Thampi outfit at Lord’s

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently seen at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket. For an event, the Padmaavat actor donned a dual tone pantsuit from Nikhil Thampi’s collection. The outfit had a unique one-shoulder cut with a plunging neckline. Stylist Sanam Ratansi styled it with a gold choker from Minerali and a statement ring.

A beautiful brown lipshade and subtle eye make-up added charm to her look. We like how her sleek hair, with a centre parting, was left open.

While she looks amazing in western wear, Hydari gives fashion goals in ethnic wear too. Take the example of the actor in this white kurta and sharara pants set from Anita Dongre.

The long white chikankari kurta, which had frills on the edges and flowers embroidered on it looked lovely on her. She paired it with Kolhapuri chappals to complete the look, which was perfect for a summer day.

A multi-coloured sling bag and silver jhumkas served as the perfect accessories. With her hair left open in soft curls, Hydari opted for rose pink lips, blushed cheeks and mascara.

Isn’t it fabulous?