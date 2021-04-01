Miss India 1993: Maheep Kapoor shares throwback video of her sassy answer for finale question; check it out

You might know her from the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, but Maheep Kapoor has been a part of the glamour industry for long. Wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and mother to soon-to-debut Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep is a jewellery designer and former model. But did you know she was also a finalist at the Miss India pageant in 1993?

In the throwback clip shared on Instagram, she can be seen looking striking in a short black dress with cutout details at the waist accessorised with a chunky gold neckpiece. As one of the finalists, she was asked: “If on a live fashion show you were walking down the ramp and you discovered a creep crawly inside your dress, what will you do?” Pat came the reply: “I would shake it off and walk on”.

Maheep captioned the video: “Miss India 1993 #Finalist 😁🕺🏻🥂 #AnotherLifeTimeAgo”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Along with her, the other finalists included actors Namrata Shirodkar (who eventually won) and Pooja Batra.

Malaika Arora replied to the video writing, “Moheeepssssss, u still shake it n walk on, woman,” while Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “That’s the two of us sharing a stage.”

Shanaya also replied to her mother’s video with multiple heart emojis, while Bhavana Pandey wrote: “OMG; this is fab!!!”

At present, Maheep is gearing up for the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in which she will be seen along with Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)