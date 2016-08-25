I was nervous to walk the ramp, says Sushant Singh Rajput who walked for Manish Malhotra at LFW

Follow Us:
When a nervous Sushant Singh Rajput asked Manish Malhotra what goes through a model's mind before getting on the ramp, he asked Rajput to just be himself.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: August 25, 2016 3:37:16 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput might have appeared confident on the ramp as he walked for designer Manish Malhotra, but the actor says he was tensed about his runway debut. The 30-year-old actor, along with actress Shraddha Kapoor, turned showstopper for Malhotra at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016. The “Kai Po Che!” star said he had asked the celebrity designer for some tips before the show. “I was very excited, but was nervous to walk the ramp. I have got many firsts in my life and one of them was walking for Manish Malhotra.”

“I asked Manish, what goes through a model’s mind before walking the ramp. He asked me to be myself. It was an honour to walk for someone like him,” Rajput told reporters here post the show. Dressed in black bandhgala and white bottoms, the actor looked dapper and confident on ramp.

Malhotra’s menswear was one of the best parts of his collection. The line had a royal and elegant touch to it, with bandhgalas, jackets, kurta, bandi and dupatta’s dominating the line. Heavy but subtle embroidery added a touch of glitter to the festive wear. On work front, Sushant will next be seen in “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the biopic will hit the theatres on September 30.

Be it a red carpet or a Bollywood wedding, Manish’s designs are often the ‘go-to’ for celebrities and for the designer, people’s faith in his work is a motivation. The designer showcased his latest festive collection last night at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016.

