I want to disrupt my legacy, says designer Ruchika Sachdeva

Ananya Panday was the showstopper for the label Bodice Bodice at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. (Photo: lakmefashionwk/ Instagram)

When fashion designer Ruchika Sachdeva started her label Bodice in 2011, her sole aim was to simplify things and navigate “chaos”, something which also reflected in her neutral designs.

But her new collection, ‘Ready. Set. Play.’, which the Delhi-based designer presented at the grand finale of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week’s ‘phygital’ edition, is slightly different.

“I guess when I had started my label I was going through chaos. I wanted to simplify because growing up in Delhi, there was a lot of noise. I belong to a very loud house. No boundaries, no space.

“Being a woman in the house with so many men, my natural instinct was to find a way to streamline my life and I could only do that through my creations,” Sachdeva, whose label will turn 10 in May, told PTI in an interview.

After creating her latest clothing range without any physical presence amid the coronavirus pandemic, the designer said she wanted to play with colours.

“Last year, I had been working without anybody’s physical presence. There was too much silence, so I wanted to disrupt it. In life, we always strive to find a balance. As a brand, I want to disrupt my legacy. I want to grow my boundaries and horizons. So, we used a lot of colours this time.”

Prepping for ‘Ready. Set. Play.’, Sachdeva said, allowed her to go on a “slightly in-depth creative journey” as there was a lot of time on her hands during the pandemic.

“Usually we are running around and have so many places to go to. One of the biggest realisations was something that I have been reflecting: to navigate life like a game. In some games, you make alliances, in some you run alone.

“Some games challenge your intelligence, others challenge your physical strength. It makes winning more thrilling and losing easier. Pandemic made all of us a lot more philosophical to make sense of what was going on. (But) You can always play the game again. It’s about moving forward, having sense of humour,” she noted.

For her collection, the London College of Fashion graduate drew inspiration from games like dominoes, playing cards, and crossword, to name a few.

“I looked at different games and figured what parts of those games challenged me. When we play a game, a certain side of you comes out. You may become competitive. You forget that you’re just playing a game.”

Not only her clothes, but the finale event was also put up “like a large game”.

“It’s all about how you play with the cards that have been dealt to you, COVID-19 was pretty much like that. There is luck involved. Last year was challenging for everybody. But every challenge comes with its lessons and we have learnt a lot,” Sachdeva added.

Who knows what the new normal is going to be, she said, pointing out the importance of remembering all lessons learnt courtesy the pandemic.

“There are still so many speculations around. Whether you can get COVID-19 even after getting a vaccine or not… There is so much uncertainty. We must accept not everything is in our control.”

The Bayview Lawns, Princess Dock, Mumbai Port Trust, Mazgaon served as the venue for the grand finale.

Sachdeva said the show’s outlay was in sync with the fashion week’s ‘phygital’ format — a mix of physical and digital showcase.

“Everybody will watch the show in the car, so there will be a physical presence to it. At the same time, there is a digital presence to it. Everybody is going to come together at a time when Bombay is going through its own turbulence,” she added.

According to official data, Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,62,654 cases on Sunday.

“It is in a public place in Bombay next to the sea. It’s a very iconic location in itself where the cars come in and people are going to be viewing the show in their cars versus viewing it from the chairs. So, the whole concept is different,” she said.

The designer was all praise for her showstopper, actor Ananya Panday.

“She is young and brings in a different perspective all together,” Sachdeva said.

Panday said the clothing line highlights the importance of smaller things in life.

“The collection is all about little things coming together to form a bigger picture with a lot play with colours. Last year, we all learnt about how to get joy from little things,” the “Student of the Year 2” star told PTI ahead of the show.

Asked about her style statement, Panday said she believes in the philosophy of “less is more”.

“For me, it’s about simplicity and comfort more than anything. The idea of minimalism also goes well with the collection. I believe in going for that one accessory that stands out than putting on everything,” she added.