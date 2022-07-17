scorecardresearch
‘I had it on first’: David and Victoria Beckham twinned in yellow for anniversary celebration in Venice

Bantering with David, the former Spice Girls member added how her husband was an inspiration behind the look, before stating: "I'm a fashion inspiration to many."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 11:25:34 am
victoria beckham, david beckham, david and victoria beckham, beckham celerbate 23rd anniversary, David and victoria in venice, David and victoria in paris, david and victoria wear yellow, david and victoria colour coordiante, indian express news, the indian expressDavid Beckham and Victoria tied the know on July 4th, 1999. (David Beckham/Instagram)

Celebrity couple Victoria and David Beckham, who were recently on a vacation in Venice to celebrate their 23rd marriage anniversary, wore colour-coordinated outfits in yellow and gave their fans an insight into their intimate travels.

This time, the 48-year-old designer took to Instagram to share a candid video of herself and her husband, wherein the two coincidentally ended up matching their attire by opting for the same colour.

victoria beckham, david beckham “Still matching 23 years later,” says Victoria in one of her Instagram stories. (Victoria Beckham/Instagram)

The former Spice Girls member wore a lovely yellow maxi dress with white straps and finished her look with white sandals. The former footballer’s ensemble featured a yellow t-shirt, which he paired with white trousers and black loafers.

In the video, they jokingly asked fans to guess who copied whom, and David revealed, “I had it on first just for the record.” Victoria replied to this saying, “This was not planned.”

victoria beckham, david beckham Victoria posts an amusing video bantering with David over the coordinated yellow outfits. (Victoria Beckham/Instagram)

Bantering with David, she added how her husband was an inspiration behind this look, before stating, “I’m a fashion inspiration to many.”

ALSO READ |Victoria Beckham says daughter Harper found her skirts from Spice Girls days ‘unacceptable’

She further shared an adorable picture with David’s arm on her shoulder and captioned it, “Still matching 23 years later!”

The power couple tied the knot on July 4, 1999, and commemorated 23 years of marriage in Paris with a romantic dinner overlooking a stunning view of the city. They also gave a sweet tribute on Instagram, confessing their ever-growing love for each other.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

