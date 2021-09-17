‘I couldn’t see’: Kim Kardashian on viral Met Gala photo with sister Kendall Jenner

September 17, 2021 5:30:46 pm
Kim Kardashian’s all-black masked look at Met Gala 2021 sparked many memes and reactions, including those from celebrities like Vijay Varma, Navya Nanda and Kareena Kapoor. Among the ones circulating on social media is a photo of sister Kendall Jenner looking at Kim, as she appeared to be quite baffled.
Kim: “Kendall I thought we agreed on the matching outfits?!”
Kendall: “I didn’t know you were being serious!” #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FZvt6YzElF
Talking about the viral photo, Kim recently shared what it felt like wearing a full-face black mask, along with Balenciaga t-shirt dress and spandex leggings.
Kim wrote in an Instagram story, “Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress,” reported People.
Earlier, Kim shared a photo of the look on Instagram and wrote, “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”
While Kim was covered from head to toe, Jenner’s look was exactly opposite. She wore a sheer Givenchy Haute Couture gown embellished with crystals all over. The plunging gown was worn over a nude corset bodysuit.
