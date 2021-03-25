‘I am always editing, captioning his photos’: Athiya on giving social media tips to father Suniel Shetty

The recently-concluded FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week saw a host of designers showcasing their latest collections along with numerous celebrities walking the ramp for them. But the uncertainty of the present times also reconfigured the format, making it a hybrid ‘phygital’ show.

Among the showstopper celebrities was actor Athiya Shetty, who walked the ramp for designer Payal Singhal. The designer’s collection featured accessible clothes crafted from eco-friendly fabrics and sustainable techniques. Speaking for the same, Singhal stressed the need to readapt with time. “The next wave of clothing is all about minimal maximalism —which means that even when dressed to the nines, there will be a need for ease in silhouettes and fabrics. This collection is a unique take on Indian wear merged with loungewear that I’ve never done before. It is also heavily inspired by how I dress — I don’t have separate Indian and western wear wardrobes. My personal style is all about making transitional pieces work together no matter the occasion.”

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week 2021: Showstopper Lara Dutta wears Mekhela Chador for the first time

Athiya, who is quite a regular on the ramp, was seen in a printed embroidered bomber jacket paired with a bustier and skirt. The actor spoke to indianexpress.com about her relationship with fashion, what she has learnt from such times and the tips she gives her father Suniel Shetty.

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week 2021: Hina Khan in Manish Malhotra outfit is not to be missed

Excerpts

The ongoing pandemic has altered the way we live. It has also changed the way we view things, especially public events. What was it like to participate in a phygital show?

It has been really awesome. I feel like it still allows us to celebrate fashion, designers, colours and ideas. That is always the most important (thing). It is just a safer and more practical way of working.

Having walked the ramp before, were the preparations similar?

I don’t really prepare as such. For me, it is always the energy around and the vibe. I just let it flow and not think too much.

The actor looked striking in this ensemble. (Source: PR Handouts) The actor looked striking in this ensemble. (Source: PR Handouts)

What is your relationship with fashion? How important is comfort for you?

For me, comfort is fashion and fashion is comfort. It is important to wear the clothes and not let the clothes wear you. If I am wearing something I am not comfortable in, you will be able to see it on my face. I feel fashion is extremely personal and is a means to express yourself. You can never really judge anyone or label anything as a fashion faux pas.

She posed with the designer. (Source: PR Handouts) She posed with the designer. (Source: PR Handouts)

Is there a fashion trend you really like and regard as timeless?

It has to be a white shirt.

Eating right and healthy have assumed more importance than before. What is your diet like and do you give into guilty indulgences?

I don’t really follow a diet. I believe that you only have one life so you eat what you want to and then work out. But I also feel like one should eliminate sugar and buy vegetables and fruits by season. It is more sustainable for the environment.

The designer’s collection was all about accessible fashion. (Source: PR Handouts) The designer’s collection was all about accessible fashion. (Source: PR Handouts)

Your father Suniel Shetty continues to give fitness and lifestyle goals on social media. Do you give him tips on how to handle the platform?

I give him tips all the time. I don’t know what he will do without me. I am always editing and giving captions to his photos.

Many spent lockdown reigniting their love for books. Are you a reader? And what kind of books do you enjoy reading?

I love autobiographies, like of Michelle Obama or Meryl Streep. But I also love movies and need to watch movies or a show before sleeping.

What are the lessons you are taking back from such uncertain times?

Less is more. I guess, this time, we have kind of understood what we really need and what we do not. So, just be more conscious and more grateful for what we have.