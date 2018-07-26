Huma Qureshi in denim jumpsuit or black gown: Which one is your favourite?

Huma Qureshi never plays it safe. (Source: iamahumaq/Instagram) Huma Qureshi never plays it safe. (Source: iamahumaq/Instagram)

When it comes to fashion, Huma Qureshi has seldom followed the herd. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor has developed her unique style and we get to see instances of the same. Remember her moments at Cannes 2018? Exhibiting similar sartorial choices, the actor was recently seen in a denim jumpsuit. Styled by Mohit Rai, the outfit by Shahin Mannan failed to impress us. The patterns on the jumpsuit could have been interesting but ended up looking jarring and the denim belt did nothing to help the cause.

However, she managed to impress us in an Anamika Khanna ensemble, consisting of a black gown and a heavily embroidered jacket. We love the metallic work at the waist that gave it an edgy touch. Styled by Rai again, we think the outfit looked good on her. With hair tied in a bun, she complemented her outfit with statement earrings and ring from Amrapali.

However, there have been times when she has disappointed us in dresses as well. We still remember the time the actor was spotted wearing a gold halter neck midi with loud floral prints – it left us rather underwhelmed. The baggy white collared shirt she teamed it up with made matters only worse and the slim brown belt did nothing to accentuate her frame.

Notwithstanding the way things turn out, one must give it to her for never playing it safe.

