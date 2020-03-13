Huma Qureshi’s OOTD is a miss, twice in a row

Do you like Huma Qureshi’s outfits? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Do you like Huma Qureshi’s outfits? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Every celebrity has their own fashion preferences, and even though they might follow trends they have an unmistakable individual style. While some play safe like Katrina Kaif, others, like Huma Qureshi, believe in experimenting with their looks. Though it is admirable that the Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana actor does not stick to basic styles, it is not always that the fashion police approves of her outfits.

Recently, Huma was spotted in two looks, sporting short dresses in both. At one event, she was seen in a purple floral dress. We love the colour but the flared sleeves and the print just didn’t work for us. But we do like how she chose comfort over fashion and styled the outfit with white sneakers. Open hair and minimalistic makeup completed the look.

The actor often gives body positive vibes. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor often gives body positive vibes. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept her look fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor kept her look fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She accessorised the outfit with a pair of simple stud earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She accessorised the outfit with a pair of simple stud earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Later for a movie screening, she went for a bright orange jacket and shorts. The jacket looked more like a raincoat, and the wavy ponytail it was styled with didn’t do much for the look either. Moreover, the blue and olive green sneakers added to the faux pas.

The orange-on-orange look just did not work. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The orange-on-orange look just did not work. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The outfit was teamed with sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The outfit was teamed with sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her latest looks?

