Huma Qureshi’s latest looks are a mixed bag; see pics

Huma Qureshi’s looks have mostly been a mixed bag. She impresses in most, but misses the fashion mark in others. A similar pattern was noticed recently as well when the actor was seen in multiple looks.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the Leila actor was spotted in a strappy black dress with an asymmetrical hemline that was teamed with a green shrug with cape sleeves by designer Anamika Khanna. We really liked how Huma carried off the look, along with the striking colour combination. Silver jewellery and bright red lipstick added the finishing touches.

However, we are not really sure about her next look which came across as a bit of a mismatch. This time, Huma was seen in a similar halter neck black dress styled with an intricately designed poncho with scalloped border. The look was accessorised with silver jhumkas and her hair was tied in a sleek hairdo. The look would have perhaps worked better if the poncho was styled with a sari.

But then, she looked radiant in a pink Jade dress that featured intricate sequin work all over. The plunging neckline and lace detailing elevated the look and how!

We loved how it was styled with bright red lips, statements earrings and a sleek hairdo.

What do you think of her latest look?

