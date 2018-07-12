Huma Qureshi’s take on this halter neck midi dress isn’t inspiring at all

Huma Qureshi stepped out in a Hemant and Nandita outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Huma Qureshi stepped out in a Hemant and Nandita outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While we like Huma Qureshi’s growing love for unconventional pieces, her experimental choices don’t always work well. This was one such time when the Jolly LLB 2 actor stepped out in a Hemant and Nandita outfit for the shoot of a reality TV show.

The gold halter neck midi with loud floral prints was a disappointment, and to make matters worse, stylist Mohit Rai teamed it with a baggy white collared shirt. The slim brown belt did nothing to accentuate her frame and we think it was an awkward interruption. Qureshi rounded out her look with minimal make-up, middle-parted slicked back hair and beige heels.

Even though this time the Kaala actor delivered a miss, she generally has a good turn with her adventurous pantsuits. Earlier, we had spotted her in a stark white pantsuit that was teamed with a denim bralette, and we had liked how Rai had accessorised the look with mini sunnies. The actor had cut a chic figure in her outfit.

Even at the Chopard party at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, the actor had opted to go for a pantsuit with a dramatic cape attached to it, making quite a statement. The glamorous silver embellished piece by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock had turned many heads.

