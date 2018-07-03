Huma Qureshi’s funky take on pantsuits is refreshing

Huma Qureshi shows how to give quirky twists to pantsuits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Huma Qureshi shows how to give quirky twists to pantsuits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

It would be hard to argue that pantsuits give a formal and powerful vibe. While that serves the purpose of wearing the sharp and crisp two-piece, it can often look boring and staid. However, Huma Qureshi, seemingly does not believe in convention and we like how the Kaala actor gives a funky twist to her outfits.

Recently, the 31-year-old stepped out in a stark white pantsuit that was teamed with a denim bralette, and we like how stylist Mohit Rai accessorised the look with mini sunnies. The actor cut a chic figure in her outfit.

Qureshi’s love for pantsuits is evident as on her last day at Cannes this year, the lady served up some stripes love in a red and white Mother of Pearls outfit.

Stepping out in a statement-worthy silver embellished pantsuit from Falguni and Shane Peacock at the Chopard party at Cannes, the actor was a dynamic figure on the red carpet. We particularly like the cape attachment to her suit and bold make-up that accentuated her look.

Even for her walk down the red carpet at the film festival, Qureshi had picked a Nikhil Thampi pantsuit with silver embellishments adding oomph to her beige ensemble. Middle parted sleek hair and a diamond choker had rounded out her look nicely.

For yet another of her red carpet appearances at the GQ Awards this year, the actor had chosen to wear a pantsuit, this time from Two Studio Two. The ivory creation had been teamed with a lavender collared blouse and giant silver hoops. This one was a real disappointment.

Huma Qureshi at the GQ Awards this year. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi at the GQ Awards this year. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival last year, the actor had worn a magenta-hued number from H&M that had been paired with a blue camisole and black pumps. While we like the idea of such quirky suits, the colour galore was a little overboard and the fuschia lip colour would have been better left alone.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd