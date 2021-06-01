Huma Qureshi takes her fashion game many notches higher with latest look

scorecardresearch
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 9:40:51 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Huma Qureshi is promoting her new series Maharani, and her looks have been quite impressive. As such, she was recently spotted in a black co-ord set from the label Sunandini. Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was kept minimal and worked very well. It was accessorised with a statement, layered neckpiece from Diosa Paris, and completed with hair parted at the centre and bright red lips.

Check out the pictures below:

Prior to this, she impressed in a blue sequin dress and killer eye make-up. The short dress from Nikita Mhaisalkar looked stunning on her but equal credit must be given to the make-up artiste for making the look come alive.

The outfit was cinched at the waist, giving it a nice structure. The sleeves helped elevate the look.

Here are some other pictures from the promotions.

What do you think of her looks?

