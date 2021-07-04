scorecardresearch
Huma Qureshi nails muted shades as she features on the cover of fashion magazine

"I think women are constantly pushed to think about their bodies, and it’s often through a male gaze..." she was quoted as saying

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2021 8:50:13 pm
What do you think of the look?

Huma Qureshi’s style game has been a mixed bag. The actor, however, recently featured on the cover of fashion magazine Cosmopolitan, and stunned. She appeared in a series of pictures and absolutely nailed the looks. The actor was seen in muted shades, like brick red, beige as well as black and white.

What we dig most about the looks is how casual and chic they all are. Take, for instance, the way the beige swimwear was paired with a matching overcoat from H&M. The look was completed with a matching hat.

She looked equally stunning in this red strappy dress from the label Flirtatious. Everything about the look worked, right from the dewy make-up to the dishevelled hairdo. Where she was seen in a simple white cropped shirt and black jeans, the look was elevated with the way it was styled. We are a fan.

Check out the pictures.

The actor featured in the June cover and spoke extensively on issues like body shaming. “I think women are constantly pushed to think about their bodies, and it’s often through a male gaze… I know of so many friends, all gorgeous women, and they have dealt with body image issues, too. And I’m like, ‘Really, you? What is wrong with you?’ Because they are constantly judging themselves by standards that do not exist, and you know that and I know that, and that’s so unhealthy!” she was quoted as saying.

