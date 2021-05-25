Huma Qureshi doesn’t quite hit the mark in latest fashion outing

May 25, 2021 8:00:11 pm
Over the years, Huma Qureshi’s fashion sense has largely been a mixed bag. And looks like the same is here to stay. The actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, Army of the Dead was recently seen in purple separates from the label Zwaan, which was styled by Who Wore What When.
Even though there is nothing explicitly off about the look, it also did not really come together well. The baggy sleeves and the high-slit barely stood out.
The look was completed with hair swept to one side and bright red lipstick. The cakey make-up did not help either.
Here are some other instances of the actor treading the middle ground with her fashion choices.
Having said that, she really impressed in this black sequin dress.
What do you think of her latest look?
