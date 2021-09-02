scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Huma Qureshi takes the sequin trend to next level with latest look

Huma Qureshi aces sequin fashion as she looks stunning in this sequinned gown

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 2:10:20 pm
Huma QureshiHuma Qureshi's recent look has left us impressed. (Source: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

The sequin fashion trend has taken Bollywood divas’ wardrobes by storm. From Vidya Balan to Malaika Arora, many actors have been embracing this trend with oodles of style. The newest addition to the list is Huma Qureshi who recently made a striking appearance in a sequin outfit.

Huma looked ethereal in a copper coloured sequinned gown from Jewellyn Alvares. The body-hugging gown featured a thigh-high slit that elevated the look further.

 

She paired the dazzling dress with black Christian Louboutin pumps, emerald drop earrings and ring from the labels Joolry and Itee respectively.

To add perfect glam to her look, she opted for smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks and bright red lipstick. Her hair cascaded beautifully in waves.

 

Huma, recently, also featured on the cover of a magazine looking stunning in a drape kaftan dress by Shantanu and Nikhil that featured black embellished detailing on the neckline and waist. What stood out were the aeronautical black gloves by the designer duo. The look was paired with a pair of black sandals by Charles & Keith.

To complete this look, she opted for a pair of statement earrings by Ritu Kumar and a ring by Tirbari. The ensemble was rounded off with on-point makeup and a messy hairdo.

Rashmika Mandanna’s style is effortlessly chic; check it out

