Huma Qureshi gives major style goals during Maharani promotions

Huma Qureshi has us awestruck with her recent choice of bold and colourful outfits. Styled by Who Wore What When, Qureshi donned a printed navy blue dress by Nikita Mhaisalkar paired with crystal-embellished earrings by Esme and silver statement heels by Oceedee. The look was finished with smokey blue eyes, perfectly blow-dried hair and metallic blue nails.

For her other look, she gave major camp vibes in a co-ord set by Amore Couture. The set named ‘Gratitude’ has positive words doodled all over the jacket and pants. For footwear, she opted for white strappy sandals by Eridani and gave her hair a set wet look. The make-up was kept minimalistic with punchy red lips.

Check out her other looks from the promotions:

