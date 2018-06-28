Huma Qureshi’s Indian princess avatar on this magazine cover is a complete letdown

Huma Qureshi was spotted on the cover of a magazine in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. (Source: File Photo) Huma Qureshi was spotted on the cover of a magazine in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. (Source: File Photo)

Huma Qureshi’s love for experimenting with her sartorial choices is nothing unknown, but in her excitement the actor ends up making fashion faux pas as well. Recently, the actor was spotted on the cover of Femina Wedding Times‘ July issue dressed in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. The outfit featured a red and cream-hued skirt and a semi-sheer bodice.

Stylist Lynn Ann Lobo accessorised her outfit with gold bangles and oversized rings from Raniwala Jewellers. But it was her statement maathapatti from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas that caught our attention. Artist Florian Hurel rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette, dark smokey eyes and wavy hairdo. We think she could have done with a better outfit. Also, her make-up and hairdo failed to complement her look.

Speaking of Qureshi’s love for experimentation, the actor was spotted attending the Cannes Film Festival 2018 earlier this year, wherein she added a lot of twists to her ensembles. Her red carpet looks were anything but conventional. For one of the red carpet appearance, she picked a beige pantsuit featuring geometrically cut mirrors on the hem and the flared trousers too.

On another occasion, she was seen attending the Chopard party in a custom-made pantsuit from Falguni and Shane Peacock. The ensmeble featured embroidered and embellished work all over it. Stylist Mohit Rai further added some drama by teaming the ensemble with a shimmery and sheer cape.

What do you think about Qureshi’s style on the cover of the magazine? Let us know in the comments section below.

