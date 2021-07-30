scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

Huma Qureshi is a vision to behold in latest looks; see pics

The actor was seen in two outfits, and she looked pretty in both!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2021 9:40:52 pm
huma qureshi mahraniHuma Qureshi impressed with her recent looks. (Photo: Huma Qureshi/instagram)

Huma Qureshi likes to experiment with her outfits, and keeps it versatile at all times. Of late, she has been spotted in nemrous looks and all of them have been impressive.

Styled by Who Wore What When, she was recently seen looking lovely in an ethnic ensemble from Saundh — a yellow Anarkali set, from their Suzandori collection, which was teamed with a printed dupatta.

The look was further accessorised with a statement ring and earrings, and her hair styled in soft curls. Check out the pictures below.

In another instance, she shifted gears and was spotted out and about in Mumbai looking sharp in a black blazer teamed with matching straw skirt. The look was completed with hair parted at the side and rounded off with bright red lipstick and statement earrings. The pairing of the blazer with a skirt was interesting and worked rather well.

Huma Qureshi spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In keeping with the times, she also wore a transparent face shield, making a case for safe and chic choices.

Huma Qureshi looked pretty as she stepped out in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

14 Phere actor Kriti Kharbanda’s style deserves your attention

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement