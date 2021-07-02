Huma Qureshi dazzles in this sequin dress; see pics

Huma Qureshi dazzles in this golden ensemble by Nirmooha. (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Huma Qureshi was recently seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in a golden shimmer ensemble by Nirmooha. The plunging neckline and statement sleeves made the actor look bold, beautiful, and fiery.

Huma’s choice of accessories coupled with her sangria red lipstick embellished the look with a few more strokes of gold and a blush of necessary red, making her look like a dream.

In this outfit, Huma shines just like the sun!

Check out the pictures below:

Known for her feisty role in Gangs of Wasseypur, Huma is quintessentially sassy yet elegant with her off-screen fashion choices. The actor carries an extensive range of statement-worthy outfits and trends up her sleeve.

Prior to this, we found a few more versatile outfits donned by the actor with an air of stylish nonchalance. Check them out!

As versatile as her roles, Huma leaves a glint of style wherever she goes. Isn’t it?

