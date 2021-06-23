Huma Qureshi’s powerful look will chase away all your blues

We love Huma Qureshi's latest look; what about you? (Photo: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Huma Qureshi’s looks have often been a mixed bag. But the actor’s latest fashion outing has blown our minds away!

The Maharani actor was recently seen in an elaborate deep blue outfit from designer Bennu Sehgall which featured a thigh-high slit.

Take a look at the stunning pictures below:

Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was completed with a pair of statement earrings, multiple rings, and subtle makeup. Perfectly-styled hair and footwear from Lyn Shoes completed the stunning look.

Earlier, she was seen in a black crop top and latex skit from Lea Clothing. Styled with a pair of statement earrings, the look was kept chic and trendy.

Hair tightly tied in a ponytail and Christian Louboutin heels brought the look together.

What do you think of her latest look?