Huma Qureshi’s powerful look will chase away all your blues

June 23, 2021 11:30:44 am
Huma Qureshi’s looks have often been a mixed bag. But the actor’s latest fashion outing has blown our minds away!
The Maharani actor was recently seen in an elaborate deep blue outfit from designer Bennu Sehgall which featured a thigh-high slit.
Take a look at the stunning pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was completed with a pair of statement earrings, multiple rings, and subtle makeup. Perfectly-styled hair and footwear from Lyn Shoes completed the stunning look.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, she was seen in a black crop top and latex skit from Lea Clothing. Styled with a pair of statement earrings, the look was kept chic and trendy.
View this post on Instagram
Hair tightly tied in a ponytail and Christian Louboutin heels brought the look together.
What do you think of her latest look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-