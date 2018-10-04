Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Huma Qureshi disappoints in a black embellished fitted dress from Elie Madi

Recently Huma Qureshi was spotted in an embellished fitted dress from from Elie Madi. And while the outfit oozed glamour, Qureshi just could not pull it off. Click here to see the pictures.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 4, 2018 5:38:40 pm

huma qureshi, huma qureshi latest photo, huma qureshi fitted dress, huma qureshi instagram, indian express, indian express news Huma Qureshi has never shied away from experimenting with her fashion choices. (Source: File Photo)

Related News

One must give it to Huma Qureshi for not playing it safe and really experimenting with her fashion choices. Brave as she may be, the bad news is, they do not always work. Recently the actor was spotted in an embellished fitted dress from Elie Madi. And while the outfit oozed glamour, Qureshi just could not pull it off. The closed neck of the attire looked extremely unflattering on her and we wish she chose something else instead.

A pair of emerald earrings, a dash of bright red lipstick and hair tied neatly into a ponytail completed the look.

Prior to this the actor was seen donning a Massimo Dutti dress and looked lovely. Qureshi pulled off the midi-length blue outfit with elan. We quite liked the detailing on the waist. Dark kohl eyes and a dark-shade of lipstick completed the look.

Incidentally even Tabu was seen donning the same outfit and both the actors looked lovely in it.

ALSO READ | Tabu and Huma Qureshi pick the same Massimo Dutti dress; see pics

Contrary to the fitted embellished dress, the midi accentuated her curves and was a great choice.

Qureshi, in the past, donned a stark white pantsuit and rocked it. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed it with a denim bralette, and the ensemble was accessorised with a pair of sunnies that upped her glamour quotient. This was just one of the many instances when she gave a funky twist to pantsuits.

HOT DEALS

ALSO READ | Huma Qureshi’s funky take on pantsuits is refreshing

What do you think of the recent look? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How dad Fred Trump's empire made millions for Donald Trump
Watch Now
How dad Fred Trump's empire made millions for Donald Trump
Buzzing Now
Advertisement