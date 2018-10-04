Huma Qureshi disappoints in a black embellished fitted dress from Elie Madi

Huma Qureshi has never shied away from experimenting with her fashion choices. (Source: File Photo)

One must give it to Huma Qureshi for not playing it safe and really experimenting with her fashion choices. Brave as she may be, the bad news is, they do not always work. Recently the actor was spotted in an embellished fitted dress from Elie Madi. And while the outfit oozed glamour, Qureshi just could not pull it off. The closed neck of the attire looked extremely unflattering on her and we wish she chose something else instead.

A pair of emerald earrings, a dash of bright red lipstick and hair tied neatly into a ponytail completed the look.

Prior to this the actor was seen donning a Massimo Dutti dress and looked lovely. Qureshi pulled off the midi-length blue outfit with elan. We quite liked the detailing on the waist. Dark kohl eyes and a dark-shade of lipstick completed the look.

Incidentally even Tabu was seen donning the same outfit and both the actors looked lovely in it.

Contrary to the fitted embellished dress, the midi accentuated her curves and was a great choice.

Qureshi, in the past, donned a stark white pantsuit and rocked it. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed it with a denim bralette, and the ensemble was accessorised with a pair of sunnies that upped her glamour quotient. This was just one of the many instances when she gave a funky twist to pantsuits.

