Huma Qureshi shows how to effortlessly ace a variety of looks

It won’t be wrong to say that Huma Qureshi is not just a terrific actor but also a bona fide fashionista who never fails to leave us in awe of her elegant looks. With the right mix of ethnic and western ensembles, the actor loves experimenting with her sartorial picks. She donned a bunch of eye-catching looks for the promotions of her recently-released film Double XL and we are thoroughly impressed!

Keeping it fuss-free and graceful in this floral printed kurta set paired with a matching embroidered dupatta, Huma served ethnic fashion goals. She accessorised this look with a pair of jhumkas, a couple of rings, and embellished juttis. With her hair left open in soft curls, she added the finishing touches with pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and bright pink lip colour.

Prior to this, she kept it edgy in this all-black ensemble which consisted of a full-sleeved high-neck crop top with a front slit and a pair of matching trousers with an attached waist chain. She tied her hair in a braid and completed the look with diamond accessories and black stilettos.

Keeping it easy-breezy yet super stylish, the actor also wore a striking purple midi dress with balloon sleeves, waist cutouts, and a plunging neckline. She accessorised this look with layered diamond neckpiece and embellished heels.

Prior to this, Huma opted for a soft pink three-piece ensemble consisting of a crop top, flared pants and an embellished cape jacket. She styled this look with statement earrings, bright makeup and curled hair.

Acing traditional style, she wore this stunning black lehenga featuring silver embellishments with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta. Looking elegant as ever, Huma completed the look with oxidised silver accessories and a glow-y makeup.

