Huma Qureshi brings old-school glamour back in this embroidered dress

Old-world glamour is now an aesthetic. Celebs are often spotted styling their hair in a certain way or wearing outfits that evoke the style of the bygone era. Actor Huma Qureshi, too, did the same as she recently opted for an embroidered dress from Bennu Sehgall.

ALSO READ | Huma Qureshi’s powerful look will chase away all your blues

Complete with layered fringes, the outfit looked lovely on her and we dig the faux fur detailing on the shoulder. Sharing the pictures, the label wrote, “Gorgeous @iamhumaq perfectly radiates old school glam in our custom made embroidered dress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Styled by Who Wore What, the look was completed with hair tied in a neat knot, as winged eyeliner, bright red lipstick and stunning diamond earrings from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave added the finishing touches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

The Leila actor’s fashion outings have mostly been a mixed bag. She has tried a variety of fashion tricks like denim on denim and even sequins. Some worked, while some did not. Take a look below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

What do you think of her looks?