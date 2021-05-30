Huma Qureshi aces co-ord sets seamlessly; check it out here

What do you think about her look? (Photo: PR Handout | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Huma Qureshi’s fashion shenanigans deserve your undivided attention. The actor, who is promoting Maharani, is throwing one look after another, and we cannot be more elated, knowing she has indeed taken her fashion game quite a few notches above. Take a look below to know more.

The look was completed with a sleek top knot. (Photo: PR Handout) The look was completed with a sleek top knot. (Photo: PR Handout)

No wonder the co-ord set is the actor’s pick, because it is so easy to style. The cotton set features animal print in black and white with a contrasting hemline in black and orange which packs a punch.

She kept it simple by just adding a pair of dainty earrings. (Photo: PR Handout) She kept it simple by just adding a pair of dainty earrings. (Photo: PR Handout)

Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was pulled together with a sleek top-knot and a pair of basic black heels. We like how she kept her look basic with a soft bronze glam look.

For the next outfit, the actor was seen in a crimson red dress which looks super comfortable. Styled by the same celebrity stylist, the dress from Zwaan features a thigh slit. Check out the pictures below.

Featuring collars and puffy sleeves, the look was put together with a high ponytail along with rhinestone-embellished pair of earrings. To bring it all together, she opted for a pair of basic mules in pastel pink from Paio shoes.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle