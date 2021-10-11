Hum Do Humare Do promotions: You cannot miss Kriti Sanon in this olive green blazer dress

October 11, 2021 8:50:25 pm
Kriti Sanon had left everyone impressed with her chic fashion choices during the promotions of her last film, Mimi. Looks like her fans are in for a treat as she, once again, kickstarted the promotions of her next release, Hum Do Humare Do, in a stunning dress.
Kriti looked gorgeous in an olive green short blazer dress from Alula that featured a plunging V-neckline, waist cutouts and asymmetrical hemline.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, she paired the ensemble with a pair of strappy black heels, a layered silver chain neckpiece, hoop earrings and rings.
She left her wavy hair open in side-partition and rounded off the look with subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed and highlighted cheeks and nude lip shade.
Prior to this, she looked mesmerising in a blush pink shimmery dress that featured feather detailing and a sheer neckline.
She wore her hair in a sleek bun and added the finishing touches with glam makeup and accessories.
