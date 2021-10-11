Hum Do Humare Do promotions: You cannot miss Kriti Sanon in this olive green blazer dress

Kriti Sanon had left everyone impressed with her chic fashion choices during the promotions of her last film, Mimi. Looks like her fans are in for a treat as she, once again, kickstarted the promotions of her next release, Hum Do Humare Do, in a stunning dress.

Kriti looked gorgeous in an olive green short blazer dress from Alula that featured a plunging V-neckline, waist cutouts and asymmetrical hemline.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she paired the ensemble with a pair of strappy black heels, a layered silver chain neckpiece, hoop earrings and rings.

She left her wavy hair open in side-partition and rounded off the look with subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed and highlighted cheeks and nude lip shade.

Prior to this, she looked mesmerising in a blush pink shimmery dress that featured feather detailing and a sheer neckline.

She wore her hair in a sleek bun and added the finishing touches with glam makeup and accessories.

