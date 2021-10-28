scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Hum Do Humare Do: Kriti Sanon wears burnt orange lehenga set in new song; here’s the cost

Kriti Sanon's bridal lehenga set featured jewelled embroidery and gota patti work

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 28, 2021 3:50:10 pm
kriti sanonKriti Sanon in a bridal look in her upcoming movie Hum Do Humare Do. (Source: sukritigrover/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie Hum Do Humare Do has dropped a new song which shows Dhruv and Anya — the characters played by the actors — engaged in wedding celebrations.

In the song ‘Vedha Sajjeya’, we also catch a glimpse of Kriti in a bridal look. She looked beautiful in a Seema Gujral burnt orange embellished lehenga set.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The lehenga featured beautiful jewelled embroidery and gota patti work, and was teamed with a matching blouse and an embellished orange organza dupatta.

Also Read |Hum Do Hamare Do promotions: Kriti Sanon’s latest look has left us confused

Can you guest the cost of the outfit? It is worth Rs 98,000 on the designer’s website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seema Gujral (@seemagujraldesign)

Kriti’s look was accessorised with a traditional heavy necklace, a pair of jhumkas and a matha patti from the label Vasundhara. She also sported a mix of orange and golden bangles.

Kriti’ bridal look for the movie was styled by Sukriti Grover. She sported simple and elegant makeup while her hair was tied in a bun under a matching orange veil. Her makeup was done by Adrian Jacobs while her hair was styled by Aasif Ahmed.

What do you think of Kriti Sanon’s bridal look in Hum Do Humare Do?

