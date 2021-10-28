Hum Do Humare Do: Kriti Sanon wears burnt orange lehenga set in new song; here’s the cost

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie Hum Do Humare Do has dropped a new song which shows Dhruv and Anya — the characters played by the actors — engaged in wedding celebrations.

In the song ‘Vedha Sajjeya’, we also catch a glimpse of Kriti in a bridal look. She looked beautiful in a Seema Gujral burnt orange embellished lehenga set.

The lehenga featured beautiful jewelled embroidery and gota patti work, and was teamed with a matching blouse and an embellished orange organza dupatta.

Can you guest the cost of the outfit? It is worth Rs 98,000 on the designer’s website.

Kriti’s look was accessorised with a traditional heavy necklace, a pair of jhumkas and a matha patti from the label Vasundhara. She also sported a mix of orange and golden bangles.

Kriti’ bridal look for the movie was styled by Sukriti Grover. She sported simple and elegant makeup while her hair was tied in a bun under a matching orange veil. Her makeup was done by Adrian Jacobs while her hair was styled by Aasif Ahmed.

What do you think of Kriti Sanon’s bridal look in Hum Do Humare Do?

