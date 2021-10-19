Hum Do Hamare Do promotions: Kriti Sanon’s latest look has left us confused

Kriti Sanon’s style is always on point, and the actor hardly falters. But her recent look has left us baffled. She was spotted promoting her upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do with co-star Rajkummar Rao and was seen in what seems like two different outfits stitched together.

The Mimi star was seen in (what looks like) a white ruched dress with a flared bottom that almost resembles a lehenga. To be honest, we are not too sure, either.

This sense of confusion was only elevated as she accessorised the all-white outfit with statement earrings. and completed it with smokey eyes.

Rajkummar on the other hand, looked sharp in a white Nehru jacket teamed with white short kurta and straight pants. We like how he styled the outfit with a pair of chunky white sneakers.

Here are some instances of the actor really nailing her looks in the past.

What do you think of her looks?

