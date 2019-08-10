Hum Aapke Hain Koun celebrates 25 years: Madhuri Dixit looks elegant in black sari; see pics

Iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun completed 25 years; and to celebrate the landmark occasion, the leading actors of Sooraj Barjatya’s blockbuster came together to give their fans a dose of nostalgia. The star-studded event was attended by the film’s cast and crew including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Salman Khan, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and Satish Shah among others.

At the event, which was organised in Mumbai, actor Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit also danced to the hit song Pehla Pehla Pyar, and they were snapped together while leaving the event. The song, including many others from the film, such as Didi Tera Devar Deewana and Wah Wah Ramji were an instant hit among fans.

For the night, Dixit stood out a black sari with a heavy floral border paired with fuschia pink blouse. We like how she kept her look subtle and opted for minimal make-up and blow dried hair. Her dazzling smile completed the overall look.

Check out the pictures here:

Here are some pictures of the stars who attended the event.

The celebrations also included a special screening of the film. Have you watched the film yet?