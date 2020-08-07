Hrithik Roshan looks good in everything; styling him is fairly easy: Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr

Lakshmi Lehr styles many Bollywood celebrities. (Source: PR handout; design: Gargi Singh/The Indian Express) Lakshmi Lehr styles many Bollywood celebrities. (Source: PR handout; design: Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Comfort is key for celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, who is known to style Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and also Hrithik Roshan. While she agrees that each celebrity is “picky at some level” and it can be challenging to create looks that become the talk of town, she feels she is “truly blessed” to be doing what she is. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the stylist talks about her job, things she takes note of when styling a celeb, and who she would love to style and why.

Excerpts:

You style Bollywood fashionistas — from Kareena to Janhvi, Sara, Kiara and Alia. How challenging is it to conceptualise looks that are ‘head-turning’ yet unique to a celeb’s style?

It is a constant pressure to create a look that everyone talks about when it comes to styling celebrities. The most important thing is to style my clients keeping in mind their personality, without them feeling uncomfortable and conscious.

Who is the most easy-going and experimental, and who is extremely picky about their style?

Everyone is picky at some level as they all have their own personal style. But that’s part of my job, getting as many options from different brands that goes with their personality and the brief. Kareena is super-chilled and is always ready to experiment as she can carry off any outfit and style. It’s a dream to work with her, it makes my work very easy.

What is the most important thing you keep in mind when styling a celeb? Any dos and don’ts?

Whenever I’m styling anyone, the nature of the event or appearance is the first criterion that decides the brief of the look. Comfort is key! Since they are photographed from each and every angle, they need to be completely comfortable in what they are wearing. Fashion sense can be dynamic but within comfort zones. It is very important to understand each person’s body type and pick outfits accordingly.

Are Indian celebs open to experimenting with their looks, trying new styles, silhouettes, and even colours? Or they usually stick to safe or tried and tested looks?

In India, Bollywood celebrities are trendsetters. Fashion plays a huge role in influencing people, and it has increased with the growth of Instagram! Indian celebrities are now becoming more experimental, trying out new looks that stand apart and are talked about.

What is the most challenging thing about being a celebrity stylist?

If you love what you do, then nothing seems a challenge. I’m truly blessed to be able to do what I love. Each day is very different and exciting, which is what really pushes me.

You also style Hrithik Roshan; how different is styling male celebs?

Styling Hrithik Roshan is fairly easy. He looks good in absolutely everything. His personal style is very easy and he likes to keep it simple and classic at all times. He loves wearing tailored pieces that are crafted aesthetically.

Can you share a few of your favourite styling hacks?

It’s extremely important to figure out one’s body type. Every trend is not to be followed. Allow yourself to gauge how you feel wearing the clothes that you consider “trendy”. Go with it only if you are confident. Don’t let anyone dictate your personal style.

If there is one celebrity you really wish to work with, who would that be and why?

I would say Anushka Sharma. I’ve styled her a couple of times and would love to do it more often. I adore her personality and elegance. She is always to the point and knows what she wants. Of course she is always well-styled but I would like to style her too.

Who do you think is the most stylish Bollywood celebrity?

All of them are gorgeous! I love all my clients as they have different personalities and keep me on the run. They drive me to try different styles and trends and experiment as much as I want.

