scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

All the times Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad served couple fashion goals with their impeccable style

From glam events to casual outings - the couple sure knows how to make a mark with their sartorial picks!

Check out Hrithik-Saba's chic style (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are, undoubtedly, the newest ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood and have fans going gaga over them, every time they step out. Apart from their endearing chemistry, what has also been impressing us is their impeccable couple style. From glam events to casual outings, the couple sure knows how to make a mark with their sartorial picks.

For Hrithik’s makeup artist Vijay Panade’s engagement party in Mumbai recently, the duo twinned in white, looking absolutely lovely. While Saba wore a white crop top with matching trousers and statement earrings, Hrithik complemented her in a white pantsuit paired with a light green tee.

The couple looked lovely in white (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the couple exuded regal vibes at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal‘s reception party. While Hrithik, as usual, looked dapper in a black pantsuit with a white tee and black boots, Saba looked mesmerising in a green kurta with golden work paired with a matching skirt and a heavily embroidered dupatta. She accessorised her look with a gold choker, earrings and glam makeup.

ALSO READ |Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step out for date night in chic ensembles
They looked regal at the reception party (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For a lunch date, they were seen looking chic and comfy in casual picks. Saba opted for a blue crop top with boyfriend jeans and white sneakers, Hrithik looked suave in a black tee with black denim jeans and boots.

They kept it casual for a lunch date (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the couple was seen exiting PVR Juhu after watching Vikram Vedha‘s trailer in fuss-free ensembles. Hrithik was wearing a pair of washed-out blue denim jeans with a black tee and loafers, and Saba opted for a black crop top with baggy trousers and white sneakers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba-Hrithik Fan page! (@sabahrithik) 

Their airport appearances are unmissable, too! On one such occasion, Saba kept it chic in a white full-sleeved top paired with lilac trousers and white sneakers. Hrithik, on the other hand, wore a black tee with beige trousers and a grey hoodie.

ALSO READ |In London, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a sight for the sore eyes
Their airport looks are unmissable! (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Which is your favourite look?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 10:50:15 am
Next Story

Electronics Mart makes a strong debut, lists 52% higher from issue price

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Mohit Raina
Not just acting, Mohit Raina has an impressive sartorial sense, too: A look at his most stylish moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement