All the times Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad served couple fashion goals with their impeccable style

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are, undoubtedly, the newest ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood and have fans going gaga over them, every time they step out. Apart from their endearing chemistry, what has also been impressing us is their impeccable couple style. From glam events to casual outings, the couple sure knows how to make a mark with their sartorial picks.

For Hrithik’s makeup artist Vijay Panade’s engagement party in Mumbai recently, the duo twinned in white, looking absolutely lovely. While Saba wore a white crop top with matching trousers and statement earrings, Hrithik complemented her in a white pantsuit paired with a light green tee.

The couple looked lovely in white (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple looked lovely in white (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the couple exuded regal vibes at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal‘s reception party. While Hrithik, as usual, looked dapper in a black pantsuit with a white tee and black boots, Saba looked mesmerising in a green kurta with golden work paired with a matching skirt and a heavily embroidered dupatta. She accessorised her look with a gold choker, earrings and glam makeup.

They looked regal at the reception party (Source: Varinder Chawla) They looked regal at the reception party (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For a lunch date, they were seen looking chic and comfy in casual picks. Saba opted for a blue crop top with boyfriend jeans and white sneakers, Hrithik looked suave in a black tee with black denim jeans and boots.

They kept it casual for a lunch date (Source: Varinder Chawla) They kept it casual for a lunch date (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the couple was seen exiting PVR Juhu after watching Vikram Vedha‘s trailer in fuss-free ensembles. Hrithik was wearing a pair of washed-out blue denim jeans with a black tee and loafers, and Saba opted for a black crop top with baggy trousers and white sneakers.

Their airport appearances are unmissable, too! On one such occasion, Saba kept it chic in a white full-sleeved top paired with lilac trousers and white sneakers. Hrithik, on the other hand, wore a black tee with beige trousers and a grey hoodie.

Their airport looks are unmissable! (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram) Their airport looks are unmissable! (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Which is your favourite look?

