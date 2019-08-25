Looking for tips to style your denim jacket? Here’s how you can do it

We all have that one denim jacket we have kept in our closet for far too long. If you have been for waiting for long too to wear it, well, we have some tips for you on how to style your denim jacket.

Wear in on a white short dress

A short white dress is an ideal wear for summers and you can amp it up by pairing it with a denim jacket. A casual denim jacket goes a long way in uplifting a seemingly drab look. You can accessorise it further with silver hoop earrings and round it out with a soft shade of lipstick.

Team it with a floral skirt

A simple white top and a floral skirt might seem like a nice ensemble, but team it up with a denim jacket and it will make for perfect morning wear. Round out the look with high heels.

Denim on denim

If you have a denim skirt, you can team it with a top and denim jacket. If you are worrying about denim on denim being too much, you don’t need to worry about that. Choose an even colour top and accessorise the look.

Wear it with a pair of skinny pants

No matter who tells you what, skinny pants never go out of fashion. And even if they do, they always tend to come back in some way or the other. And a nice way to wear it again will be pairing it with a denim jacket.

Wear it with a maxi dress

Just like a short dress, you can pair your denim jacket with a maxi dress too. Keep the look simple and accessorise with a pair of shades.