From sharara to maxi: Innovative ways to repurpose your old sari

Most people have old saris lying around in their wardrobe, that not only sits there unused for years, but also takes up extra space. From a lehenga to anarkali and sharara, there are multiple ways in which you can repurpose your old sari and turn them into completely new attires. In case you are looking for ideas, we have some for you.

Advertising

Turn your sari into a lehenga

Fabrics like Chanderi, Banarasi, Kanchipuram and other traditional weaves are making a comeback these days. In case you want to repurpose your sari, you can bring back these old weaves in new designs and give your wardrobe a makeover.

Turn your sari into a sharara

Shararas are the ‘it’ thing these days. Many brides are opting for shararas as their wedding attire, given its flare and gorgeous silhouette. Turn you old sari into a traditional sharara and team it with a beautiful dupatta.

Turn your sari into a skirt

In case you have an old silk or cotton sari lying around, and you need to stock up on some regular wear, you can turn them into A-line skirts and team it up with shirts and tops.

Turn your sari into a maxi dress

Materials like chiffon, and georgette, can be turned into maxi dress or even sarongs, especially if they have beautiful floral or geometric prints on them.

Advertising

Turn your sari into a salwar kameez

A Banarasi or Kanjeevaram suit looks nothing short of royal. If you have a Banarasi sari or a Kanjeevaram sari lying around, give them a new look by turning them into a suit set.