How to nail ethnic look at workplace

Here's how to spice up your office look.

Wearing a well ironed shirt with pants to office can become boring after a while. So, women can always add a little spice to their office look by jazzing up their Indian garments.

Malvika Gupta, designer and co-founder at Purple Panchi, and Meena Bindra, designer and co-founder at Biba, suggest how:

* Go for a good quality Khadi material to look stylish at the workplace. Khadi often gives an image of wearing a dull kurta that makes you look boring. But you can re-create the ethnic look by transforming a bright Khadi coloured material into a long or ankle-length dress. Try to mix and match your Khadi dress material with different styles to create an Indo-western fusion.

* Multi-coloured or palazzos with block prints paired with a plain kurta can add a different charm to the whole outfit. If you are not a kurta fan, these palazzos can be paired with tank tops or short kurtis.

* Another way of pulling off an ethnic look without going overboard with salwar kameez is to wear flared long dresses. With bold motifs, floral prints and wide hemlines, these designs look chic and are comfortable.

* Patiala pants are perfect for office. Wear a floral print kurti with fully spread solid Patiala salwar.

* While picking up an ethnic wear for workplace, always look sharp. Avoid heavy flowy dupattas that are quite distracting. Instead, opt for a dupatta that has hand printed motifs.

* To break the monotony of typical western or ethnic wear, you can always opt for an Indo-western fusion wear for office. Wear a short fusion kurta and rustic dhoti-styled salwar or bottoms accessorised well.

