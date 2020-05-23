Look good for your video meetings sans makeup with these tips

You have an important video call meeting the next day and you slept at 4 in the morning. It’s highly improbable that you will look your presentable best. There’s also not much time to get ready, but here we are to your rescue.

Check out these tips that barely take 10 minutes of your time. Not only does it make you look like you got your dose of beauty sleep, but it also makes you look polished.



*When you are freshening up while brushing your teeth, make sure you scrub your lips with a toothbrush. This helps in exfoliating your lips without going through the whole process of applying and massaging a lip scrub.

*Make sure you exfoliate your face with a gentle cleanser which has an added scrub. This wakes you up and takes away all the oil which accumulated while you were asleep. Pat your face dry with a towel.

*Now that your face is dry, slap your face gently and pinch your cheeks; this helps your skin get the blood flowing and brings a natural glow and colour.

*Tweeze your brows. Here’s an in-depth guide on how you can maintain your brows when you’re at home. Curl your lashes using an eyelash curler. This instantly gives your eyes an uplifted look and instantly gives an illusion of brightened eyes.

*Apply a tinted lip balm or your basic petroleum jelly on your lips. Rub some on the highest point of your cheeks for a natural highlighted effect.

*Don’t forget to rub some on your lashes. It makes them look wispy and elongated! Finally, spritz some perfume if you want to feel fresh.

*Meanwhile, make sure you are not missing out on these skincare steps while you are at home.