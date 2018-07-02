How to look like a total diva out on the streets

Ace your street style like the Bollywood divas. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Ace your street style like the Bollywood divas. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

In today’s day and age, street fashion is the new word that everyone follows. So how to get this style on point? Rohan Khattar, Founder of high fashion menswear brand Minizmo, and Celebrity Stylist Avneet Chadha list down different ways to style themselves with streetwear trends and at the same time keep the luxury quotient high and on point.

* Check out the checks: Chequered outfits are a must for a simple everyday wardrobe. It is essential to have a couple of go-to chequered shirts and trousers to add that extra charm to your everyday debonair look. Chequered shirts have always been indispensable in the wardrobe of all men as it is a look that can be pulled off with suave, effortlessly.

* Military never gets old: This season, it can be said without any doubt that when in doubt, go for khaki. The colour stays predominant in every wardrobe because it never goes out of style. Pair your military inspired shirts with cargo pants and rugged boots and you are good to go, carrying the carefree adventure junkie look.

* Stripes are boss: After chequered, comes stripes. This wardrobe essential is absolutely irreplaceable. Perfect for both formal and casual occasions, this is a look that can be carried off without giving it a second thought. You can pair your striped shirts with flared pants and sneakers for a summer ready street perfect look.

* Classic blazers: Be it a formal business meeting, a wedding reception, or a dinner date, there is no occasion that a blazer cannot add a touch of style to. You may opt for a brighter hue paired with jeans that hang loose or go for a summer jacket/blazer with a basic white t-shirt. The one thing you need to keep in mind while choosing your blazer is to pick the colours according the season and the weather.

* Sneakers with suits: While this might sound like an odd combination, some suits are made to be worn with sneakers to take the glamour quotient a notch higher, when you experiment with the sneaker-suit combo you need not adhere to the regular norms of styling. Pick a crisp suit, and pair it with your favourite sneakers to create the perfect most effortless looking street look.

* Suits with t-shirts: To ace the perfect semi-casual look go for a suit with a plain t-shirt. The combination will not only make you look more stylish but will also be comfortable during hot weathers. Suits paired with t-shirts is the new ‘it’ thing when it comes to street style. Pick a classic white, grey or navy coloured t-shirt and pair it with a well fitted blazer to create a look that is both comfortable, and stylish.

* Embroidered shirts: Undoubtedly one of the most underrated trend in men’s fashion, embroidery lends a piece of clothing a touch of sophisticated glamour that cannot be achieved by simple prints. A simple embroidered lined shirt paired with casual pants or a pair of jeans can create a jaw dropping look.

